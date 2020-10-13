F-Secure comment: hackers calim access to 50k IoT cameras

October 2020 by F-Secure

Following the news first reported by Asia One around hackers claiming to have access to 50,000 home security cameras, Dave Hartley group technical director at F-Secure comments:

“We are consistently seeing IoT devices being created with no respect to privacy or security which is a widespread problem. It is still not uncommon to have goods made with default passwords, open ports such as Telnet and no update mechanism meaning security vulnerabilities cannot be patched. This is often because the IoT manufacturer is creating a commodity where speed to market and price are the driving concerns, not security.

To prevent security from being added as an afterthought a change is needed at the design stage. Security and privacy should be treated as critical design features and be built-in from the outset. Consumers have the right to expect an easy to use, secure by default device.

Manufacturers will only stand up and listen when consumers demand security with their buying power. If consumers consistently buy products from the privacy and security focused tech giants, this will send a clear message to others that consumers will no longer tolerate poorly secured products.

In an ideal world, consumers will only purchase IoT devices from trusted brands that offer reliable security features. Such features include update mechanisms and 2FA to ensure a second layer of security to stop attackers in their tracks. The leading smart camera brands are worth paying a little bit more for. Their security features help them respond faster to vulnerabilities and reduce the risk to consumers.