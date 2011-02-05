F-Secure comment around North Korea being accused of hacking Pfizer

February 2021 by Mikko Hypponen, Chief Research Officer chez F-Secure

Nation state hacking is nothing new, and is something North Korea has a history of; in the past few years alone, North Korea has been held responsible for a number of cyber-attacks causing disruption and financial losses on an unprecedented scale. “We have to remember that North Korea is not a normal country. No other country in recent history has resorted to printing fake U.S. dollars. No other country deploys ransomware to blackmail bitcoins from their victims. No other country hacks international banking networks in order to steal money. In that line of thinking, it wouldn’t be surprising for them to try to hack vaccine data either.”