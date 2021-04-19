F-Secure comment: MI5 warns of spies targeting British officials through LinkedIn

April 2021 by Callum Roxan, head of threat intelligence, F-Secure

"It is no surprise that attackers continue to use online platforms such as LinkedIn to socially engineer individuals. We have seen in our own research these platforms be used to gain not only information but also help facilitate access to victim networks through the delivery of malicious office documents.

With remote working blurring the line between corporate and personal devices, platforms and networks - LinkedIn and other similar platforms are one of the innovative methods attackers are using to take advantage of these circumstances. These platforms fall outside of the visibility of many internal security teams leaving them blind to these kinds of attacks. People play an important role in building effective detection capabilities, and this incident serves as an example of the need to invest in people as well as technology."