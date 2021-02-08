F-Secure comment: Florida Water Treatment Plant breach

February 2021 by F-Secure

Following the news that hackers tried to poison water supplies at a Florida water treatment plant - Callum Roxan, Head of Threat Intelligence at F-Secure offers the following comment:

“The issue of hackers remotely gaining access to the network through TeamViewer highlights the increasingly complex nature of critical infrastructure. Making sure basic security controls are implemented can help mitigate the risk of CNI attacks. Organisations, particularly those in CNI must detect the first signs of a cyberattack immediately, not after the damage is done.”