F-Secure appoints new head of consulting business

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

F-Secure announced it has appointed Ed Parsons as the new Executive Vice President of its consulting business. Parsons has replaced outgoing Executive Vice President Ian Shaw as part of F-Secure’s leadership team and head of F-Secure Consulting.

F-Secure Consulting is a multi-disciplinary global team that helps enterprises overcome the most complex security challenges and build resilience against the most advanced targeted attacks. F-Secure Consulting provides services from four continents. Its offerings cover a wide variety of capabilities, including incident response, adversary simulation, and cloud security.

Parsons previously served as Senior Manager, Cyber Security for KPMG UK, and then Head of Cyber Defense, and eventually Director for MWR InfoSecurity. Parsons became F-Secure Consulting’s Managing Director for the UK after F-Secure acquired MWR InfoSecurity in 2018.

According to Parsons, F-Secure Consulting is uniquely equipped to bring world-class expertise to locales throughout the globe – an advantage he intends to capitalize on going forward.