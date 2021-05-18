F-Secure announces winners and finalists of partner awards for business security

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cyber security provider F-Secure has announced the winners of its third annual F-Secure Partner Awards for business security. The awards were announced at SPECIES – F-Secure’s annual global partner conference – in recognition of outstanding achievements made by F-Secure’s business-to-business partners in 2020.

When the coronavirus pandemic exploded in early 2020, it disrupted lives and businesses all over the world. Everyone was forced to quickly adapt as the pandemic developed. 78% of businesses polled in an International Labour Organization – Bureau for Employers’ Activities survey* said they changed operations or service delivery to protect themselves from COVID-19. 86% reported a high or medium financial impact from the pandemic. And while these organizations focused on sustaining their operations, F-Secure and its business security partners maintained their commitment to providing them with the best protection.

The award winners are:

Sky Incorporated (Japan) for Best Performance. The Best Performance award is for partners that have a long-term relationship with F-Secure, performing in all areas, sales, growth, & commitment. Other nominees included Axsos (Germany) and Softcat (United Kingdom).

Iliane (France) for Growth Champion. The Growth Champion award is for partners that performed exceptionally well in growing new sales or managed service sales. Other nominees included Bytes (United Kingdom) and Valtti Kumppanit (Finland).

Additionally, Salesforce received a Special Alliance award in recognition of its close collaboration with F-Secure.