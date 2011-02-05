F-Secure and AirTies To Unite Service Providers’ Favorite Security and Smart Wi-Fi Solutions

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

The joint solution will bring together the leader of Smart Wi-Fi and the leading security choice of service providers to manage and enhance Wi-Fi connections and secure the connected home. Specifically, it will combine AirTies’ home Wi-Fi management capabilities with F-Secure SENSE router security to improve Wi-Fi performance in the home and provide enhanced protection and parental controls that safeguard the entire family from malicious web content, hacking, spyware, phishing, and threats to unsecured devices.

AirTies empowers service providers to provide the best Wi-Fi experience to their customers while ensuring ISPs maintain control over data, service monitoring, and home networking enhancements. AirTies provides Smart Wi-Fi software for CPE, a cloud-based management platform, Mesh extenders, apps and more to ISPs around the globe. F-Secure SENSE allows service providers to choose how they want to offer the best security and privacy protection for the connected home and offers flexibility in delivering it—on its own, through select apps, or in combination with solutions from other industry specializes.