F-Secure adds network security for complete three-layered consumer protection through service providers

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cyber security provider F-Secure and network security provider Whalebone have announced a new partnership to deliver DNS-based protection for mobile and fixed networks through service providers as part of a complete three-layered approach to protecting consumers against the world’s most advanced threats.

The three layers of cyber security for consumers are:

• Layer one: F-Secure TOTAL provides the broadest protection for personal devices with F-Secure’s industry-leading endpoint protection, and advanced online protection and privacy with VPN.

• Layer two: F-Secure SENSE connected home security embedded in service provider routers for full visibility to all home traffic along with the ability to provide advanced protection for all types of devices on the network edge against cyber threats.

• Layer three: Whalebone DNS network security ensures baseline protection for every device directly from the service provider network. A recent F-Secure survey found that 79% of consumers said that protection for all their internet-connected devices at home was important or very important, and 72% said they would be willing to pay for this protection.*

The combination of F-Secure and Whalebone’s technologies creates numerous opportunities for service providers seeking to build relationships with their customers.

*Source: F-Secure Survey, April 2020, 11 countries (USA, Japan, UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Sweden, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa), 400 respondents per country = 4400 respondents (+25years).