F-Secure, Windstream and Actiontec win Best Consumer Deployment at IoT World Awards

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

The IoT World Awards celebrate the successes and outstanding contributions of the best of the best in IoT. Windstream, F-Secure and Actiontec were recognized for Kinetic Secure, the breakthrough solution offered by Windstream to consumers throughout United States to manage the security all of a family’s devices through one app, maintaining maximum connection speed and reliability without any hassle.

Utilizing Actiontec’s Optim Managed Service Assurance Platform and F-Secure SENSE connected home cyber security solution, Kinetic Secure provides endpoint protection and gateway-level cyber security for the entire home, and when on the move. Additional functionality, including parental controls and mobile device management, is integrated into the managed Wi-Fi service through the MyWIN app. The deployment also gives service providers an edge over the competition by giving Windstream the ability to automatically protect users through Kinetic Secure by flipping one switch inside the broadband router provided to customers, avoiding a complex activation process that could leave consumers’ homes exposed to threats.

The same joint offering received the 2020 Marketing Partnership Best in Class Award from Broadband Multimedia Marketing Association, recognizing the teamwork necessary to deliver a solution that brings together three leaders in their fields to provide breakthrough technology consumers need to secure all the devices in their homes.