F-Secure, Windstream, and Actiontec win broadband marketing award for connected home security offering

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

The Broadband Multimedia Marketing Association (BMMA) has awarded a joint effort between Windstream, a leading provider of advanced network communications, cyber security provider F-Secure, and Actiontec Electronics, with its 2020 Marketing Partnership Best in Class Award.

The BMMA Marketing Partnership Best in Class award recognizes a partnership of two or more members that best displays teamwork on a marketing initiative. Windstream, F-Secure, and Actiontec won this year’s award for their Managed Wi-Fi and Security Partnership, which resulted in the launch of a solution that provides consumers with comprehensive protection for connected homes while being easy enough to manage with a simple user-friendly app.

The partnership brought together the different companies’ unique expertise and resources: Actiontec’s expertise in router/gateway design, Wi-Fi and home network performance, and remote management tools; F-Secure’s expertise in cloud-based security, malware, parental controls, and connected home security; and Windstream’s communications and technology expertise in consumer and residential markets, including customer insights and behavior.

The solution offered to Windstream customers – Kinetic Secure – integrates the security capabilities of F-Secure SENSE and Actiontec’s Optim Managed Service Assurance Platform into a single service delivered within Windstream’s own sleek and easy to use MyWIN mobile app.