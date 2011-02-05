F-Secure, KAON Broadband join forces to tackle smart home security

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cyber security provider F-Secure and KAON Broadband, a source of integrated solutions featuring home network devices and associated revenue-generating services, are teaming up to bring world-class security to smart homes.

The partnership paves the way for KAON Broadband to include F-Secure SENSE – a connected home security solution – in its Quantum Open Standard Platform.

Concerns around the risks of using internet-connected technologies continues to grow among consumers. 84% of consumers in a recent F-Secure survey said that it was important or very important to protect all the internet-connected devices in their homes, with 72% saying they were willing to pay for that protection. F-Secure SENSE helps internet service providers address those concerns. It protects all the internet-connected devices in people’s homes – including smart TVs, gaming consoles, baby monitors, and other devices unable to run traditional security software – from cyber attacks and other threats.

Connected home security is just one of the award-winning consumer security solutions F-Secure delivers to consumers via partnerships with over 200 service partners throughout the globe.

According to F-Secure Vice President of Business Development for Consumer Security Paul Palmer, F-Secure’s work with internet service providers and their suppliers like KAON Broadband makes it easy for consumers to get the security solutions they need.

*Source: F-Secure Survey, April 2020, 11 countries (USA, Japan, UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Sweden, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa), 400 respondents per country = 4400 respondents (+25years).