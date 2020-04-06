F-Secure Countercept wins seven-figure deal with UK-based enterprise

April 2020 by Marc Jacob

F-Secure Countercept, an award-winning managed detection and response (MDR) service from cyber security provider F-Secure, has earned a multi-year contract from another UK-based enterprise. The deal continues F-Secure Countercept’s successful record of attracting interest from organizations that recognize the importance of preparing themselves for advanced attacks.

F-Secure Countercept, which won the Excellence Award in the Best Advanced Persistent Threat Protection category at last year’s SC Magazine Awards Europe,* is a fully-managed service that helps organizations hunt down threats and detect advanced attackers within minutes.

It provides threat intelligence, industry-leading detection rates, and advanced threat hunting capabilities, giving businesses sophisticated cyber defenses to combat modern targeted attacks as they unfold.

Threat hunting has become a particularly valuable resource to businesses threatened by highly-skilled threat actors. According to Orchard, the practice gives businesses the benefits of having their own offensive security research capabilities without the burden of building them on their own.