Exxact Partners with Panasas to Deliver Turnkey HPC Storage Clusters Featuring Activestor Ultra with PanFS

January 2020 by Marc Jacob

Exxact Corporation and Panasas®, Inc. are pleased to announce their partnership, with Exxact joining the Panasas Accelerate Channel Partner Program as a key distributor and integrator for the Panasas ActiveStor® Ultra product line, providing installation, configuration and support services globally. ActiveStor Ultra features the new generation of the Panasas PanFS® parallel file system. Built for price/performance and engineered for manageability, the new PanFS is integrated with state-of-the art commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware to deliver the fastest parallel file system at any price point.

Exxact has been providing cutting-edge, High Performance Computing (HPC) solutions that can be customised to industry requirements and scaled to multiple sized organisations.

Exxact will offer multiple Panasas ActiveStor Ultra Turnkey Storage Clusters including:

• 1.2PB Cluster: 4x ActiveStor Ultra, 1x ActiveStor Director, 16GB/s Transfer Speed

• 5PB Cluster: 16x ActiveStor Ultra, 4x ActiveStor Director, 64GB/s Transfer Speed

• 10PB Cluster: 32x ActiveStor Ultra, 8x ActiveStor Director, 128GB/s Transfer Speed

ActiveStor Ultra delivers limitless performance scaling and management simplicity for the most demanding HPC and AI projects in a scale-out plug-and-play appliance that runs the PanFS portable parallel file system on industry-standard commodity hardware. Designed for extreme performance and scalability, ActiveStor Ultra is ideally suited for applications that require the processing of large and complex data sets with high precision. Its tuning-free environment, data reliability and management simplicity have earned ActiveStor Ultra a reputation for the HPC storage system with the lowest total-cost-of-ownership.