ExtraHop Market Share Revenue Ranked Number Three for 2019 Network Detection and Response According to Gartner

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

ExtraHop announced that in less than three years it has the third highest global market share by revenue in 2019 in the Network Detection and Response (NDR) segment, according to Gartner’s Market Share: Enterprise Network Equipment Market Share Worldwide, 2020*. Even more notable from our standpoint is the revenue change from 2018 to 2019 of 382% listed for ExtraHop, the highest in the Network Detection and Response segment.

In the Gartner Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2020* it states that, “Security and risk management leaders are unable to prepare for every eventuality and, therefore, must make intelligent, business-driven decisions about which security operations technologies they choose to manage the risks to their organization.”

ExtraHop’s growth numbers are a result of arming security leaders and practitioners with the intelligence they need to make informed decisions quickly to stop a threat before an adversary can breach the network.

Source: Gartner “Market Share: Enterprise Network Equipment by Market Segment, Worldwide, 1Q20” by Christian Canales, Joe Skorupa, Naresh Singh, and Nat Smith, June 29, 2020.

Source: Gartner “Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2020” by Pete Shoard, June 23, 2020.