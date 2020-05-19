ExtraHop Introduces Reveal(x) 360

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

ExtraHop announced the general availability of Reveal(x) 360, the first SaaS-based network detection and response (NDR) solution providing on-demand, unified visibility across multicloud and hybrid workloads, as well as distributed workforces and operations. With ExtraHop® Reveal(x) 360™, security operations teams can harness the power of the cloud to improve security posture without compromising availability or core business objectives.

Organizations around the world have experienced massive disruption as workforces rapidly transitioned to remote work and operations shifted off-premises. While the first phase of this shift focused primarily on making critical assets available to employees, the next phase will focus on how to enable that model long term and at scale. At the center of that transformation are cloud and IoT. Cloud, with its unlimited scale, OpEx pricing model, and global availability zones, is ideally suited to enabling a distributed workforce. At the same time, the need to support IoT has already increased exponentially as security and IT Ops teams contend with a plethora of employee devices accessing network resources.

With Reveal(x) 360, ExtraHop combines the power of network data with the scale and speed of the cloud to provide frictionless security from the data center to the cloud to the user and device edge. It is cloud-delivered, cloud-agnostic, and provides cloud intelligence for continuous protection across the entire attack surface. A fully-integrated workflow enables SecOps teams to manage detection, investigation, and response at scale and align to the demands of the business, even as IT and business realities continue to evolve.

● Cloud-Native Consumption Model: Reveal(x) 360 provides on-demand consumption, enabling customers to manage peak periods like Cyber Monday, fall course registration, and insurance enrollment periods without getting locked into annual contracts. On-demand consumption for index record search is available immediately, with additional on-demand purchasing options available in July.

● Centralized Management and Threat Visibility: A unified management pane provides complete visibility and control across multicloud workloads, data centers, remote sites, and users and devices all in one place. With centralized visibility, security teams can confidently detect, investigate, and respond to threats across the entire attack surface without switching between multiple point solutions trying to piece together the path of an attack.

● AI-Powered Threat Detection: Real-time intelligence and behavioral analysis derived from petabytes of anonymized threat telemetry collected daily makes Reveal(x) 360 cloud-based machine learning uniquely reliable—all without impacting sensor performance. Cloud-scale ML provides more than 1 million predictive models for a typical enterprise deployment to identify suspicious behaviors and potential threats.

● Real-Time Investigation: A cloud-based record store provides fully hosted and managed search capability for streamlined incident investigation with index record search and query of data from every segment of the hybrid environment.

● Continuous Intelligence: Reveal(x) 360 automatically updates detectors, threat intelligence feeds, and IoT profiles via the cloud, eliminating the need for manual intervention to ensure that policies or software on sensors are up to date.

Reveal(x) 360 for multicloud and hybrid cloud environments is now available on AWS Marketplace. Flexible pricing plans include reserved instance and on-demand pricing options to align with individual customer budget requirements.