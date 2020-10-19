ExtraHop Customers Experience 84 Percent Reduction in Time to Resolve Threats According to Independent Research Firm Analysis

October 2020 by ExtraHop

ExtraHop announced survey results of “The Total Economic Impact™ of ExtraHop Reveal(x).” The commissioned survey conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of ExtraHop reveals that ExtraHop customers benefit from “an 84 percent decrease in time to threat resolution, $700,000 annual savings in tools consolidation, and 165 percent return on investment.”

According to the study, ExtraHop provides measurable benefits for businesses including significant reductions in unplanned downtime, time spent troubleshooting, and time spent detecting and resolving security threats. Forrester’s analysis of the benefits concluded that ExtraHop customers receive “a 50 percent decrease in time to threat detection, and a 99.6 percent reduction in time to troubleshoot applications.”

Findings from the study include:

Improved time to threat detection and resolution: ExtraHop Reveal(x) decreased time to threat detection by 50 percent, and time to threat resolution by 84 percent.

Improved efficiency responding to unplanned network outages: After implementing Reveal(x), unexpected network outages decreased by 90 percent and the time to solve any unplanned network outages decreased 92 percent.

Improved time to troubleshoot applications: Reveal(x) decreased time to troubleshoot applications by 99.6 percent, from 40 hours to a matter of minutes for each application failure.

Reduced cost of third-party security solutions: A subset of customers reported the ability to consolidate tools and decommission legacy security solutions, saving as much as $700,000 annually.

Additional revenue and productivity from improved uptime: Interviewees reported that the additional network and application uptime from Reveal(x) resulted in increases to both revenue and employee productivity.

For the purposes of this study, Forrester interviewed five ExtraHop customers across industries with experience using Reveal(x) and aggregated the experiences into a single composite organization. Prior to using Reveal(x), the customers were using a combination of packet capture tools, endpoint detection and response (EDR) products, and security information and event management (SIEM) solutions.

“We had SIEM, but there were always holes in that information. We added EDR, and there were still certain bits of information missing,” said the SVP of global infrastructure in the financial services sector. “We didn’t get the full picture until investing in ExtraHop Reveal(x).”

In a crowded cybersecurity market, the survey notes ExtraHop’s customers reported “significantly enhanced network visibility” and the “clarity needed not only to detect and respond to security threats at a much faster rate”, but also to “analyze end-user behavior and detect anomalies that could pose a threat”, and to “monitor and troubleshoot both application and network performance.”