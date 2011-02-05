ExtraHop Announces Distribution Agreement with Exclusive Networks

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

ExtraHop announced a new distribution agreement with Exclusive Networks, a specialist IT security distributor, to cover five countries across Europe including Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Netherlands. The agreement spans the entire portfolio of ExtraHop security and cloud products and services.

Exclusive Network’s sole focus is on the distribution of innovative cybersecurity solutions to protect systems, data and applications across hybrid networks and modern distributed workforces. As a true Value-Added Distributor, Exclusive offers a full range of technical and business services which are made available to partners through the Exclusive partner success programme, a unique best practice engagement methodology.

Exclusive will help on-board new partners into the ExtraHop Panorama Partner Program and support accreditation training that offers partner sales engineers a deeper technical view of the ExtraHop solution including demos, key use cases and competitive differentiation. In addition to accreditation, the ExtraHop partner portal provides easy access to just-in-time (JIT) sales and training materials that help ExtraHop partners rapidly identify use cases and fast-track solutions for their customers.

Exclusive Networks is partnered with leading cloud and cybersecurity solutions vendors like ExtraHop to provide anywhere, anytime delivery via global logistics and on-the-ground services support in 100+ countries. Centred around its own 24/7 international local-language support capabilities, Exclusive Networks helps its channel partners develop skills, close deals, solve challenges and maximise customer loyalty.