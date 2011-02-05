Exterro partners with Blue Lights Digital to extend its digital forensics and incident response offering in the public sector

March 2022 by Patrick LEBRETON

Exterro – the industry’s first provider of Legal GRC software, which unifies digital forensics, cybersecurity compliance, data privacy and e-discovery to drive successful, defensible outcomes for IT teams, in-house legal, privacy and law enforcement worldwide, today announced its partnership with Blue Lights Digital (BLD), a leading investigation and intelligence capacity building company. The partnership will further extend Exterro’s reach into the UK public services sector and deepen BLD’s digital forensics offering, opening up new markets and furthering their joint mission to deliver next generation digital forensic technology.

Under the new partnership, BLD will actively market Exterro’s full Forensic Toolkit (FTK) solutions to its existing customer base and to law enforcement, intelligence agencies and military organisations to assist them with their digital investigations and intelligence building capabilities. FTK, FTK Central, FTK Lab and FTK Enterprise lead the market in terms of processing and scalability, delivering unprecedented speed and efficiency that drives down data backlogs thereby seeing criminal cases resolved faster and suspects either released or charged.

In addition, BLD will also make available Exterro’s wider product portfolio, including its Incident and Breach Management and Smart Breach Review, to offer Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR). This is a great addition given that police forces will be required to obtain accreditation to conduct on-scene DFIR examinations by October 2022. DFIR also enables other organisations to comply with regulatory requirements such as data breach notification and to proactively mitigate the risk of a breach.

As a Forensic Partner on the Exterro Partner Program, BLD is also currently undergoing accreditation as an Authorised Training Partner (ATP) which will allow its subject matter experts and practitioners to provide additional customer support in the form of training around the technology.

The partnership will see BLD and Exterro coordinate joint sales and marketing initiatives beginning with their co-exhibition at the Security & Policing 2022 event taking place at the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre on 15-17 March 2022. BLD will showcase a First Response Digital Forensic Unit (FRDFU) on stand A76, a specially equipped van designed for rapid deployment to scenes involving complex or rapidly evolving investigations that will house FTK Lab, a computer forensics lab for mass scale distributed data processing.

The FRDFU enables evidence to be collected, secured and analysed on site, avoiding the delay incurred by transferring exhibits to a forensic laboratory.

A number of demos will be shown on the FRDFU from the capture of a UAV, to the collection of mobile phones and computers for exhibit recovery and examination. The team will carry out data capture and analysis in the context of these scenarios, with the investigative results then being used to outline potential courses of action.

The BLD partnership is the first to be announced since Exterro began its partner recruitment drive at the beginning of the year, and will see Exterro actively expand its presence in the UK public sector space. It’s a sector that has seen unprecedented growth over the course of the past year, with investment in software and IT services up 9% according to TechMarketView - treble the original forecast for demand.