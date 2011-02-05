Exterro Launches Global Training Academy Across its Entire Portfolio of Legal GRC Products

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Exterro Inc. – the industry’s provider of Legal GRC software, which unifies e-discovery, digital forensics and data privacy to drive successful, defensible outcomes for in-house legal, IT teams, privacy and law enforcement worldwide– today announced the launch of its new Training Academy that will manage a combination of in-person, on-demand, and live virtual training courses for its entire suite of Legal GRC products. The Academy is run by a dedicated team of experienced employees whose mission is to train new customers on their set up and use of Exterro software as well as current customers who need and/or want to receive ongoing education on the features and functionality of their existing Exterro technology.

The main purpose of the Academy is to provide a complete customer experience journey so users can fully embrace and utilise all the core functionality of their respective Exterro products. As part of the rollout of the new Training Academy, Exterro’s new offices in Frisco, Texas, and Covent Garden, London, England, will offer in-person training beginning April 1, 2022. Customers will also have the option to receive the same high-quality training in a live online environment as well as on-demand recordings of the training via the company’s website. Additionally, Exterro utilises a number of approved training partners dedicated to delivering training across a variety of languages.

As part of Exterro Academy’s varied training program, Exterro will offer a breakthrough concept in immersive, interactive and personalised classes and workshops. Importantly, Exterro also recognises the need for the delivery of knowledge in the underlying concepts of subjects such as E-Discovery, Privacy and Digital Forensics and in conjunction with carefully chosen partners who aim to deliver training beyond the scope of just software tools. Moreover, Exterro will be reaching out not only to direct users but also to individuals in customer organisations who may need additional training in Exterro’s technology to help achieve their strategic goals. Click here for additional details about the Exterro Training Academy, along with costs and its list of in-Person, on-Demand and live training courses.