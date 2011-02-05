Exterro Introduces Free Forensic Imaging Training for Law Enforcement Officers

Exterro Inc. announced it is offering free training for its FTK® Imager software to law enforcement personnel to support their use of forensic tools in the fight against crime. FTK Imager is one of the most widely used forensic tools on the market and used by leading law enforcement agencies across the world.

As a free tool, FTK Imager enables users to quickly assess electronic evidence by obtaining forensic images of computer data, without making changes to the original evidence. The imager is part of a family of products known as Exterro FTK (Forensic Tool Kit) that enables organisations to perform in-depth analysis of complex investigations using the latest forensic technologies to both comb through and identify evidence, while allowing multiple parties to collaborate and communicate in real-time.

The increasing importance of digital evidence in criminal cases coupled with mounting data volumes has driven demand for forensic tools. However, training in their use is crucial: the forensic imaging process is the most volatile part of a forensic investigation because law enforcement officers must interact with live evidence. Data can be destroyed and inadvertently changed during a process if the correct steps are not followed.

The free, one-day classes will be offered in online and classroom formats over the next three months until June 30th, 2022, after which it will be freely available on demand to law enforcement customers. Hargreaves noted that, while the online format may be more convenient for some users, Exterro has made every effort to ensure that both formats offer a similar experience.

The free training classes will be made available via an application process, as numbers will be limited.