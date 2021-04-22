Exterro E-Discovery Now FedRAMP Authorized

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Exterro Inc., the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, and the Association of Corporate Counsel exclusive Alliance Partner for Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Compliance and E-Discovery, today announced the Exterro Orchestrated E-Discovery Solution is now FedRAMP Authorized. This status designation means that Exterro showcases unparalleled data security, as FedRAMP authorization is only given to providers with the highest and most up-to-date cybersecurity standards.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that seeks to provide a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and monitoring through a “do once, use many times” framework which saves agencies money, time, and headcount. The benefits of FedRAMP Authorization are not limited to federal agencies, however, as private entities are likely to see benefits from the standardized approach that a FedRAMP Authorized provider can help bring to an organization. Among other benefits, businesses find that FedRAMP Authorized providers:

• Help mitigate risk of data breaches and create defensibility in court, because you have the appropriate measures in place to protect your data;

• Are cost-effective, as much of the due diligence required when searching for a provider with strong security practices has already been done by the federal government;

• Provide the highest levels of data security and most up-to-date standards and controls; and

• Already have third-party verification that the provider is qualified and has the resources to help defend against cyber attacks.