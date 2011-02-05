Expert insight on the necessity of Zero Trust Architecture

July 2021 by Zack

Traditional IT network securities no longer suffice when it comes to protecting individuals’ personal information. Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) cyber-framework security models are now necessary to accomplish a true sense of security. With recent increases in ransomware attacks on large enterprise companies and cyber attacks in the news, it is imperative to understand the value the ZTA model holds and why it exists today.

Tetrate founding engineer Zack Butcher is the coauthor of NIST’s standards (SP 800-204A) for Building Secure Microservices-based Applications Using Service-Mesh Architecture and (SP 800-204B) Attribute-based Access Control for Microservices-based Applications using a Service Mesh. Tetrate has implemented the Next Generation Access Control (NGAC) authorization framework in its products, and has co-hosted an annual conference with NIST focusing on Zero Trust Architecture. Tetrate has also worked to help the Department of Defense achieve a zero trust security posture to ensure mission-critical applications are deployed with secure, resilient microservices operations.

