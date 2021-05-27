Expert commentary - Microsoft says group behind SolarWinds hack now targeting government agencies

May 2021 by Kory Daniels, Global Director, Threat Detection

Following the news this morning a Microsoft blog has discovered that the group behind the SolarWinds (SWI.N) cyber-attack is now targeting government agencies, think tanks, consultants, and non-governmental organisations, Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said on Thursday, the commentary Kory Daniels, Global Director, Threat Detection & Response Consulting, Trustwave:

“The techniques these attackers are utilizing are not incredibly sophisticated, but they are able to achieve success in organizations that have cyber defense programs that are still too reactive.

The continuation of these attacks is yet another wake-up call for organizations to take a hard look at their defenses.

Organizations must ensure they have a proactive approach to threat protection, detection and response and the right people, processes and capabilities in place to strengthen resilience to these types of tactics.”