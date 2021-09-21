Expert comment on MS phishing-as-a-service operation warning

September 2021 by Tom (TJ) Jermoluk, CEO & Co-Founder at Beyond Identity

Following Microsoft’s note on a new phishing-as-a-service operation that is enabling many attacks, Tom (TJ) Jermoluk, CEO & Co-Founder at Beyond Identity provides the following comment:

‘Copying the RaaS - ransomware as a service playbook and building PHasS phishing as a service is not a surprising outcome. As adversaries scale their "businesses" they will innovate too. The common food that fuels both RaaS and PHaaS is passwords. Passwords are the life bread that feeds these highly scalable adversary networks - going completely passwordless is the way to stop the engine’.