Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Malware Update

Expert comment on MS phishing campaign warning

July 2022 by Jasson Casey, CTO, Beyond Identity

Following the news that Microsoft has highlighted a phishing campaign affecting over 10,000 businesses, the comment from Jasson Casey, CTO, Beyond Identity:

“This incident goes to show that not all MFA is created equal, and hits home at just how easily many can be sidestepped. Large-scale campaigns, like this one, happen because they are so fruitful, and the pool of targets ripe for the picking is immense. However, the bottom line is they shouldn’t be happening. Organisations must use phishing-resistant MFA techniques that include device security posture as part of their access strategy, which is consistent with the United States government’s advisory to all federal agencies back in January; some have woken up to the dangers, but it’s time the rest of the world follows suit.”




See previous articles

    

See next articles













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 