Expert comment on KP supply chain attack

February 2022 by Todd Carroll, CISO at CybelAngel

"It is critical that food manufacturers take a proactive cybersecurity posture and gain visibility into their supply chain. The fact is, we are seeing a significant increase in food manufacturers like KP Snacks becoming preferred targets for ransomware groups. Given the nature of consumables and the importance of food safety, this is alarming for all of us. Without a proactive cybersecurity posture and visibility into their supply chain, they risk their brand’s reputation, compromised products, and extensive downtime costing tens or even hundreds of millions of pounds."