Expert comment on Gmail logo authentication

July 2021 by ete Starr, Global Director of Sales Engineering at Cyren

“Logo/brand detection has long played a part in successfully identifying phishing emails. This capability means that, for some, it’s going to make security vendors’ lives much easier as we don’t have to spend as much time figuring out where the ‘valid’ sources of a logo can be. However, I can see companies having lots of fun figuring out who sends legitimate emails on their behalf. It brings a smile to my face thinking about how much extra work marketers are going to have to put in when working with third parties.

In reality though, this works for email users who are more diligent and notice these things. However, we all know that the repeat victims of phishing attacks normally don’t notice irregularities like misspellings or strange phrasing that are already there and are just as big a giveaway. These users probably won’t notice either.

Microsoft isn’t signed up just yet and they already show logos in a similar way in the user’s inbox- it’s not going to help the user if it’s ‘safe’ in their personal email and not their corporate email. Let’s not forget, Microsoft is the elephant in the room when it comes to corporate mail. Without them this seems focussed to the consumer rather than the enterprise, and that’s where the big losses occur.”