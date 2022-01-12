Expert comment on EU cyberattack simulation on supply chains

January 2022 by Todd Carroll, CISO at CybelAngel

Following plans for the EU to stage cyberattack simulation exercises on supply chains, Todd Carroll CISO at CybelAngel Comments the following:

“Supply chain attacks are an ongoing trend and will only grow in severity. This is largely attributed to the fact that, as a state or organization’s supply chain and digital ecosystems expand, their attack surface grows exponentially along with it. In a few months from now, attacks like SolarWinds may look comparatively small.

Ransomware can’t be called a hypothetical, systemic risk anymore. It’s now a systemic issue that will only grow. This is yet another clear illustration that cybersecurity impacts physical security and the daily lives of all of us, at scale.

Unfortunately, we expect more supply chain attacks to occur. As companies increasingly entrust a large part of their services to single points of failure - think AWS or Google - this is becoming a problem and as such, companies become targets of choice.

This stress test is a welcomed action plan and highlights the increasing need for early threat detection capabilities and ransomware preparedness. Member states and businesses urgently need to get ahead of threats before attackers beat them to it”.