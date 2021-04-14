Expert comment on DPC Facebook investigation

April 2021 by Chris Strand, Chief Compliance Officer at IntSights

The comment by Chris Strand, CCO at IntSights on the Irish Data Protection Commission launching an investigation into the Facebook data breach that caused the leak of 533 million phone numbers:

“The DPC’s decision to open an investigation into the Facebook data breach that resulted in 533 million phone numbers being leaked for free online shows the intent between member states within the EU to seek balance between ensuring the GDPR is properly enforcing the legal obligation on data controllers. It also keeps the law consistently positioned to be the reigning baseline standard for international data privacy disputes.

The DPC was instrumental in enforcing a fine on Twitter when 32.8 million credentials ended up online last year. That case and the Facebook investigation will draw an increased spotlight on how to enforce the GDPR as a baseline involving an international entity as well as the use of article 65 as a vehicle for dispute resolution, which I believe will increase the importance of the GDPR as a regulation and the guidance within.

The Irish regulators are determined for businesses that hold so much personal data to take privacy and security seriously, and cases such as this one could certainly cause a shake up for international tech giants and set a new precedence on how they are doing business in the future.”