Expert comment on Campbell Conroy & O’Neil ransomware news

July 2021 by Jeremy Hendy CEO, Skurio

“Today’s ransomware operators routinely exfiltrate data as part of the operation, giving them extra leverage and opportunities to “double dip” on ransom payments and putting any client involved at risk and vulnerable to follow-on attacks.

In this case, it’s important for Campbell Conroy & O’Neil, P.C to be proactively monitoring the Dark Web and other underground forums, to discover if their data is being leaked, marketed or sold online. Being first to know that their data is out there gives them time to investigate the incident and know if the ransomware group have exposed the data.

Behind the scenes, we strongly encourage any businesses suffering a breach to automatically react on the assumption sensitive data could be involved. Even if the data is not immediately shared or sold, it may surface long after the original breach occurred, resulting in difficult questions for the business to answer.

New Digital Risk Protection solutions allow even the largest of customer datasets to be securely tracked, continuously monitored and provide real-time alerts if any of that data is ever leaked or misused.”