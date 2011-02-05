Expert Source: Threats Hackers Pose to the U.S. Military

July 2022 by Experts

With the U.S. military adopting autonomous vehicles in its logistical support system and drones being used in air strikes, there’s a chance that an enemy regime can deploy hackers to remotely sabotage U.S. military equipment at home and abroad.

Jacob Hess, Airforce veteran and co-founder of NGT Academy, a cybersecurity and network engineering training platform, suggests that anything connected to the public internet in any way is the first act that makes equipment vulnerable to worldwide attack. Hess says,

“State actors are constantly deploying reconnaissance campaigns against assets, a computer found to be lacking proper patch management or weak configurations could be isolated for exploitation, from there hackers could allocate their time sniffing packets to gain information or they could deploy distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks to compromise critical communications channels which would be detrimental.”

For background, Jacob is Co-founder, Chief Academic Officer (CAO) and Technical Instructor at NGT Academy. Jacob has more than 20 years’ experience in network engineering and systems engineering. He served as a Technical Instructor and Network Engineer at the United States Air Force where he worked on highly secure and tactical computer networks and taught up-and-coming Network Engineers for the military.