Expert Comments: NCSC New Cyber Advisory Scheme

July 2022 by Joseph Carson, Delinea and Dr Darren Williams, Blackfog

Joseph Carson, Chief Security Scientist and Advisory CISO at Delinea: “This is amazing, great news for the cybersecurity industry! In an upcoming episode of my podcast, 401 Access Denied we will discuss the need for a cybersecurity hotline for citizens/businesses who need help and advice from cybersecurity mentors and professionals. Cyber mentors, also known as cyber ambassadors, have been growing within organisations around the world, and it is great to see the NCSC taking the same initiative to help more businesses meet the cyber essentials five security controls. If businesses implement the Cyber Essential five security controls, it will make it much more difficult for cybercriminals to attack. The cyber advisor scheme by the NCSC is a great step forward, and I hope this is the start of a broader plan to strengthen security awareness and business resiliency against the ever increasing cyber threats.”

— Dr. Darren Williams, CEO and Founder of Blackfog: “Our research tells us that cybercriminal gangs often take the path of least resistance, targeting those organisations who have left themselves vulnerable to bad actors by being under protected and under resourced when it comes to cyber defense; some smaller organisations even make the assumption they won’t be targeted as they ‘have no data of value’! The new Cyber Advisor Scheme proposed by the NCSC is a positive move in the right direction to help fight cybercrime. Our hope is that the experts will look beyond first and second-generation cybersecurity technologies like Antivirus and EDR and focus on newer technologies that prevent data exfiltration to wholly protect organisations from extortion and secure their most valuable asset, data.”