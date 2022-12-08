Expert Commentary: Microsoft has warned Europe to be on alert for cyber attacks from Russia this winter

December 2022 by Chris Vaughan, Area Vice President - Technical Account Management - EMEA at Tanium

The emerging news story about the about how Microsoft has warned Europe to be on alert for cyber attacks from Russia this winter, as a series of attacks hit Russian organisations. The comment from Chris Vaughan, VP - Technical Account Management, EMEA at Tanium.

Microsoft has been a close partner to Ukraine during this escalating conflict as shown by their recent commitment to extend technology support for the country through June 2023 valued at roughly $100 million. Together they collect intelligence from the battlefield vital to businesses and organizations that could potentially be targeted in winter months ahead as retaliation for providing assistance to Ukraine and its operations.

While cyber efforts at the beginning of the conflict were primarily aimed at Ukrainian infrastructure, we’re now seeing destructive efforts expand to Poland where transportation and logistics industries were recently the target of a ransomware attack noted after its ransom note, “Prestige ransomware.” With this change in the war, it’s potentially signaling what’s to come. If this was in the land, air and space domain we would expect kinetic attacks. However, we are living in a digital age where cyber warfare can be just as crippling when aimed at supply chains, critical infrastructure, and battlefield logistics. With Russia now cut off, they will need to plug holes, resulting in increased attacks on businesses and rising acts of espionage.

Companies need to remain vigilant throughout the remainder of the year, a time when staff is limited, cyber attacks surge and remote work environments continue to challenge IT teams. The practice of good cyber hygiene – patching, vulnerability management, asset discovery – is vital for their protection and business continuity.