Expert Commentary: How ChatGPT can help the cybersecurity sector

December 2022 by Matt Psencik, Director, Endpoint Security Specialist, Tanium

ChatGPT is one of the first chatbots that has impressed me with its ability to be asked incredibly complex questions and then provide back an understandable reply. Is it free of bugs and perfect? No, but it never claimed to be given it’s still in beta. Even once it moves to production it will likely still not get everything right as all learning models have some flaws which poke through to individual answers. The power I see here is the ability to rapidly get a gist of what’s going on and then be able to search a related topic to check that answer when starting from nothing. A good example from the cybersecurity side of the house is the ability to take a snippet of code (be that raw hex, assembly, or a high-level language like python or C++) and ask the bot "What does this code do?”I could spend hours taking each section of that code, searching what each keyword or flag does, and then eventually figure out what it’s doing, or I can ask ChatGPT to give me a high-level summary and then examine broken-down sections of the explanation to rapidly learn what it all does. It’s not a magical orb that gives us all the answers, but it’s akin to a group of tutors and experts in a room answering what they know about a subject in a digestible manner that allows for rapid knowledge transfer. ChatGPT should be used as a supplemental tool on your belt but it’s only as good as the questions it’s asked, the models it was trained on, and most importantly the comprehension abilities of the brain who asked the question in the first place.