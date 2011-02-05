Expert Comment on WEF Report Findings

January 2022 by Experts

“Even though ransomware is on the rise and is hyped in the media, we should not forget about the 95% of other threats, which are just as dangerous as ransomware threats. These may be less visible but can lead to data breaches or Zombie systems, waiting for an outbreak to compromise IT systems.

According to IBM, data breach costs rose from $3.86 million to $4.24 million. This increased during times of WFH and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and has meant that the danger of an incident has become more likely.

In our internal studies, we have seen that educating users has not been very effective. Attacks are too sophisticated to be detected by someone outside of the security team(s) - meaning it falls to the SecOps Team to prevent threats reaching the system of the end-user.

Often, cybersecurity is an afterthought that is neglected. This must change. IT Security should be a conversation across all business units: The survival of your company could depend on it.”