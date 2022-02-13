Expert Comment on 49ers football team cyberattack

February 2022 by Todd Carroll, CISO at CybelAngel

Following the news that US Football team 49ers has been hit by a cyberattack and financial information has apparently been stolen, Todd Carroll, CISO at CybelAngel comments the following:

"This breach of the 49ers’ financial records is a bit of a pandora’s box of fraud. Once access has been accomplished it’s a small task to turn those financial documents into instruments of theft by reissuing invoices, impersonation, and phishing. This fraud cuts both ways, exposing the 49ers’ organization and their vendors to threats."