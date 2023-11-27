Expert Comment: New global guidelines for Secure AI System Development

November 2023 by Joseph Carson, Chief Security Scientist and Advisory CISO at Delinea

Reaching out as you may have seen the news that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) have joined forces and today published global guidelines for Secure AI System Development.Joseph Carson from Delinea has commented on the ‘timely’ new global guidelines, welcoming the announcement after many years of advocating for a ‘Secure by Default’ approach.

“The news that the UK and US have jointly developed guidelines to ensure the secure development of AI technology is great to hear and a welcomed announcement, especially given that the AI Security guideline is being endorsed and signed by several global government security agencies. I have been advocating for a ’Secure by Default’ approach for several years, which is all about making security usable and enabled by default. This new guideline follows those exact principles for AI technologies.

It is also very timely to see the scope of what is considered AI, which expands into several definitions of machine learning. This is important in the guideline, as the scope of AI is very broad, and the guideline’s scope definition is clear and transparent. I hope to see more governments around the world join in with endorsing and applying these guidelines, which might eventually lead to some form of regulation to ensure that accountability will be enforced as well. The four key areas show that not only is secure by design important, but also secure development, secure deployment and secure operations and maintenance are all critical factors when it comes to AI Systems.”