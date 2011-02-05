Search
Expert Comment: Europol celebrates 6th anniversary of No More Ransom initiative

July 2022 by Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Founder of ADX

Europol is today celebrating the sixth anniversary of the No More Ransom initiative, stating that the initiative has helped 1.5 million people get their files back without paying ransomware gangs. The initiative now offers over a hundred free decryption tools to rescue hostage files.

Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Founder of ADX and ransomware prevention specialists, Blackfog, comments:

“This has been a great initiative from EuroPol over the years and has helped businesses all over the world. Unfortunately, cyber gangs have now moved away from encryption of devices and focus almost entirely on extortion now. It is crucial organisations focus on data exfiltration to prevent the loss of data and ultimately extortion with anti-data exfiltration tools.”




