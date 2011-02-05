Expereo appoints two new Sales Directors for the US and APAC

March 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Expereo has announced the appointment of two new sales leadership roles in North America and Asia Pacific. Scott Nichols and Thomas Suh are joining the Expereo leadership team as Senior Vice President Enterprise Sales US and Director Sales APAC, respectively. These new hires underpin Expereo’s commitment to supporting the enterprise sales growth in both of the regions.

Scott brings a wealth of SD-WAN industry experience, having held various sales leadership positions, including both Channel and Direct Sales, in his last role at Masergy Communications. Scott also played a key role in winning several global managed services customers. In his previous sales leadership roles at Ericsson, Scott built a national business unit from the ground up and achieved double-digit YoY revenue growth during his tenure.

In his new role as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales US, Scott will be responsible for growing the business across all sales channels as well as expanding Expereo’s presence in the United States.

Thomas joins Expereo from Epsilon Telecommunications where he served as Regional Sales Director in APAC. During his 4 years tenure in Epsilon, Thomas has achieved regional revenue growth by more than 20% and rebuilt and led the regional sales team to be the top-performing one in the organization. Prior to joining Epsilon, Thomas held strategic sales positions in global network service providers where he consistently contributed to the business growth by overachieving his sales target.

In his new role as Director Sales APAC, Thomas will be responsible for accelerating Expereo’s growth and expanding its reach in the region’s Enterprise market. His deep understanding of Cloud, Network Connectivity, SDN and SD-WAN services, alongside his long history working in this region, will be key to Expereo’s continued growth in the region.