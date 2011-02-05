Expereo Launches SD-WAN Gateways

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Expereo announces the launch of SD-WAN Gateways. This new service boosts the SD-WAN performance for enterprises with a global footprint to support their multi-cloud strategies and increase application performance.

SD-WAN Gateways allow enterprises’ global network to enhance the SD-WAN experience between data centers and hub sites both intra-regionally and globally, without sacrificing in-country performance. Enterprises can combine their existing SD-WAN solution with Expereo SD-WAN Gateways, to optimize the end-user application experience and reduce operational costs.

The new service leverages Expereo’s managed SD-WAN service offerings complemented with proprietary smart BGP routing optimization technology, optimizing SaaS reach and access to public and private cloud, overcoming internet limitations.

With SD-WAN Gateways, Expereo expands its managed services offering, taking a new step towards simplifying global cloud connectivity.