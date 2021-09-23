Exostar Powers Secure, Compliant B2B Collaboration with the Introduction of Exostar Secure Access for Microsoft 365

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

Exostar announced the release of Exostar Secure Access for Microsoft 365, the latest extension of The Exostar Platform. Working closely with Microsoft, Exostar built the Exostar Secure Access for Microsoft 365 application to expand upon Microsoft 365’s core collaboration capabilities to meet the specific needs of enterprises collaborating with their partners in highly-regulated industries.

The bar for information sharing and protection in these industries continues to rise in response to more frequent and sophisticated cyberattacks targeting the weakest links in the enterprise’s partner ecosystem. Enterprises and their partners across the value chain must comply with increasingly diverse and robust standards and frameworks, including International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and clauses in the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) that incorporate controls, practices, and processes found in Special Publication 800-171 from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST SP 800-171) and the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). While Microsoft 365 makes it easy for individuals to collaborate with one another, enterprises must adhere to these organization-based mandates, along with their internal risk management processes for intra- and inter-enterprise communication.

Exostar Secure Access for Microsoft 365 builds around the simplicity and compelling user experience of Microsoft 365 while delivering the additional features and management functions that save enterprises time and money, establish and reinforce trust, and promote security and compliance as their partner ecosystems and potential vulnerabilities grow:

• Managed, secure collaboration environment for Microsoft 365 tenants within The Exostar Platform, residing on Microsoft 365 (Commercial) and Microsoft 365 Government (GCC High), incorporating custom policy and governance rules for enterprise security accounting for risk guidelines and industry standards, and providing best practices for collaboration.

• Vetting and highly-scalable onboarding of enterprises and partners to the Exostar community, regardless of the size of the partner ecosystem.

• Identity proofing and credentialing with a variety of strengths and options for all enterprise and partner users.

• Ongoing identity management, including authentication and conditional access controls, based on organizational affinity and user attributes continuously collected and maintained by Exostar.

• Controlled Microsoft Teams creation with preconfigured security policies and templates; preconfigured roles for Teams management and security.

• Seamless user invitation across the 150,000-organization Exostar community, regardless of whether partners possess their own Microsoft 365 tenants; structured collaboration based on governance templates tied to the data being exchanged.

Enterprises can purchase the Exostar Secure Access for Microsoft 365 application, as well as other modules in The Exostar Platform, today.