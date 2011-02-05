Exclusive Networks Adds HYCU to Extend Cloud Transformation Portfolio

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Exclusive Networks announced a new distribution agreement with HYCU®, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specialising in data backup, recovery and monitoring for next-generation Enterprise Clouds. Initially covering the UK, Nordics and Middle East, the agreement accelerates the availability of HYCU solutions for on-premises and hyperconverged multi-cloud infrastructures for thousands of partners. Exclusive Networks’ channel partners now have a suite of compelling offerings to support Nutanix Enterprise Cloud customers, including the newly launched Nutanix Mine with HYCU – a unique, purpose-built integrated secondary storage solution.

As part of the agreement, Exclusive Networks has already embarked on a targeted set of accelerated market development activities that position HYCU with select reseller partners working on live deals and building pipeline through 2020. This and wider market penetration will also be supported through in-country technical resources, training, sales enablement campaigns, events and other initiatives, within each respective territory.

HYCU makes it easy to thrive in a hyper-simple, multi-cloud world. The pioneering enterprise software company specializes in multi-cloud data backup, management, protection and recovery for on-premises and hyper-converged (HCI), Google Cloud and multi-cloud infrastructures. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., HYCU harnesses 25 years of sophisticated IT experience, insights from over one million users, and work with more than 25,000 customers, more than 10 ISVs and 350 employees to create a deep and unrivaled well of industry expertise. The result is unsurpassed alignment with industry leaders and a formidable competitive advantage in the multi-cloud space. HYCU’s flagship products, a purpose-built backup, and recovery solution for Nutanix, and a managed backup as a service for Google Cloud Platform, are acclaimed in the industry and features performance and value that are unmatched.