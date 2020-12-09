Excellium Services and BitSight join forces to improve the cybersecurity performance of their customers

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Recent large-scale data leaks and stricter regulations in Europe are forcing organizations to seek greater efficiency in cybersecurity. Cybersecurity is now a key issue for corporate governance. Managing the cybersecurity risks of their organizations, and even more so those of their suppliers, remains a huge challenge.

Excellium Services, Luxembourg’s leading provider of cybersecurity services, and BitSight, Europe’s leading cybersecurity rating agency, are joining forces to effectively protect economic players in Luxembourg and strengthen their digital resilience.

The BitSight technology platform processes a set of observable data by interrogating both the rated company’s digital resources and threat intelligence databases, compares them to best practices and standards in cybersecurity, provides metrics and ratings. BitSight also highlights proven cybersecurity events (connection to botnet networks, spam propagation, malware hosting, potentially compromised machines, etc.). The rating data, metrics, sector comparable and events provided by BitSight feeds the services delivered by Excellium Services, enabling the continuous identification of cybersecurity problems and the improvement of companies’ cybersecurity.

Christophe Bianco, co-founder and Managing Partner of Excellium: "Cyber security rating services are now a must. BitSight’s outside-in approach provides our clients with more visibility on the cybersecurity posture of their entities and suppliers. The rating is complementary to our vulnerability assessment and management services, and improves the detection and response capabilities of our SOC and CERT services. We thus complete our offer and support our customers in order to increase their cybersecurity efficiency. The immediate benefits for our customers will be to know their scoring and where they stand compared to their sector. The second benefits will be the access to BitSight platform to go in details on their scoring, but also, the ones of their suppliers which is nowadays a key risk. This part of the service will complement our professional services when it comes to deploy a strategic and pragmatic risk approach toward a supply chain. ".

“We are pleased to partner with Excellium Services to enhance their cyber security risk offerings,” said James Warriner, BitSight’s Global Channel Sales Director. “Excellium Services’ vulnerability assessment and managed service expertise combined with BitSight’s actionable, trusted security ratings enable customers to improve the security posture of their entire ecosystem.”