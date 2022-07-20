Evolution of LockBit 3.0 ransomware: Bug bounties and evasion features

July 2022 by SentinelLabs

LockBit 3.0 ransomware (aka LockBit Black) is an evolution of the prolific LockBit ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) family, which has roots that extend back to BlackMatter and related entities. After critical bugs were discovered in LockBit 2.0 in March 2022, the authors began work on updating their encryption routines and adding several new features designed to thwart researchers. In June 2022, LockBit 3 caught the interest of the media as the ransomware operators announced they were offering a ‘bug bounty’ to researchers.

LockBit 3.0 changes and new features since LockBit 2.0

Around June of 2022, operators and affiliates behind LockBit ransomware began the shift to LockBit 3.0. Adoption of LockBit 3.0 by affiliates has been rapid, and numerous victims have been identified on the new “Version 3.0” leak sites, a collection of public blogs naming non-compliant victims and leaking extracted data.

In order to improve resilience, the operators have been aggressive with regard to standing up multiple mirrors for their leaked data and publicising the site URLs. The authors of LockBit 3.0 have introduced new management features for affiliates and added Zcash for victim payments in addition to Monero and Bitcoin.

The ransomware authors also claim to have opened a public “bug bounty” programme. Ostensibly, this appears to be an effort to improve the quality of the malware, and financially reward those that assist. On top of that, there is a purported $1 million reward on offer to anyone who can uncover the identity of the programme affiliate manager. Understandably, given the criminal nature of the operators, would-be researchers may find that reporting bugs to a crimeware outfit may not lead to the promised payout but could lead to criminal charges from law enforcement.

LockBit 3.0 Payloads and Encryption

The updated LockBit payloads retain all the prior functionality of LockBit 2.0. Initial delivery of the LockBit ransomware payloads is typically handled via third-party frameworks such as Cobalt Strike. As with LockBit 2.0, SentinelLabs has seen infections occur down the chain from other malware components as well, such as a SocGholish infection dropping Cobalt Strike, which in turn delivers the LockBit 3 ransomware.

The payloads themselves are standard Windows PE files with strong similarities to prior generations of LockBit as well as BlackMatter ransomware families.

During its analysis, SentinelLabs observed infected machines shutting down ungracefully approximately 10 minutes after the ransomware payload was launched. This behaviour may vary per sample, but is worth noting.

Post-infection, LockBit 3.0 victims are instructed to make contact with their attacker via their TOR-based “support” portal.

LockBit 3 Anti-Analysis & Evasion

The LockBit 3.0 ransomware uses a variety of anti-analysis techniques to hinder static and dynamic analysis, and exhibits similarities to the BlackMatter ransomware in this regard. These techniques include code packing, obfuscation and dynamic resolution of function addresses, function trampolines, and anti-debugging techniques.

Conclusion

LockBit has fast become one of the more prolific ransomware-as-a-service operators out there, taking over from Conti after the latter’s fractious fallout in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

LockBit’s developers have shown that they are quick to respond to problems in the product they are offering and that they have the technical know-how to keep evolving. The recent claim to be offering a ‘bug bounty’, whatever its true merits, displays a savvy understanding of their own audience and the media landscape that surrounds the present tide of crimeware and enterprise breaches.

Short of intervention by law enforcement, LockBit will likely be around for the foreseeable future and further iterations of what is undoubtedly a very successful RaaS operation. As with all ransomware, prevention is better than cure, and defenders should ensure that they have comprehensive ransomware protection in place.