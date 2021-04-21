Eversource Energy data breach comment

April 2021 by Camille Charaudeau, VP product strategy at CybelAngel

Following the news around Eversource Energy, New England’s largest energy supplier, suffering a data breach caused by an unsecured cloud storage - Camille Charaudeau, VP product strategy at digital risk protection company CybelAngel offers the following comment:

“This breach is further proof that addressing data breaches that occur outside the corporate firewall is vital to managing your third-party risk. As more organizations turn to cloud providers for everything from infrastructure to apps to support employees, save money, and enable digital transformation, they are expanding their attack surface exponentially.

Organisations must constantly scan for leaked documents outside the enterprise perimeter, including connected storage, open databases, cloud applications, and the Dark Web to detect and resolve external risks quickly, before they are exploited.

The legal and regulatory consequences of leaked data often include fines, penalties, and damage to reputation, which drives up customer acquisition costs and decreases lifetime customer value. Similarly, shareholder value can take years to recover, if ever”.