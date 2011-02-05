Evanssion Strengthens Noname Security Partnership to Accelerate Adoption of API Security

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Evanssion has announced that it is strengthening its partnership with Noname Security, a leader in API Security, to ensure the region is well-equipped to defend against API attacks.

There is a massive gap in the visibility on the API layer from the perspective of consumption and exposure of information through the API. This leads to lack of governance and posture management of APIs. Hackers have tapped into these vulnerabilities and are actively targeting these APIs due to misconfiguration and anomalous behaviour of the API.

Gartner predicts that by 2025, “less than 50% of enterprise APIs will be managed, as explosive growth in APIs surpasses the capabilities of API management tools.” Securing APIs has thus become a pressing issue to address for CIOs, CISOs, and decision makers as they continue to protect data in this evolving threat landscape.

Last year in October 2021, Evanssion signed up an exclusive distribution agreement with Noname Security, headquartered in California, USA, to allow adoption of its API security platform in the Middle East and Africa region.

Noname Security delivers the most powerful, complete, and easy-to-use API security platform. The company finds and inventories all APIs; detects attacks, suspicious behavior, and misconfigurations using AI-based behavioral analysis; prevents attacks and integrates with existing remediation and security infrastructure; and actively validates APIs before deployment. Unlike other solutions that only monitor API traffic, Noname analyzes API traffic as well as application and infrastructure configurations to provide better API security posture management, API runtime security, and active API SDLC testing. Only Noname Security can find all shadow APIs and API misconfigurations before the company is impacted.

Together with the API security leader, Evanssion is working with some of the largest banks in the financial industry and airline providers in the country to make API Security a reality for the Middle East and Africa region. The past five months has seen tremendous growth for Evanssion and Noname in the EMEA region.