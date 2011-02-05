European Security Forum: when cybersecurity experts meet at the heart of Europe

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

A redefined edition of European Security Forum (formerly known as Information Security Day, or ISD), will be organized on 15th & 16th September 2020, at the European Convention Center Luxembourg (ECCL) in the heart of Luxembourg City’s business center. It will take place in parallel of ICT Spring, the European tech summit, which brings together thousands of tech experts from all around the world.

The local and international experts taking the stage at European Security Forum will notably discuss the latest cybersecurity trends, sustainable and secure IoT networks to current and future legislation, through keynote speeches. They will also focus on regulation during a round table entitled “EU Cybersecurity Act and the implementation of the NIS Directive”.

Pascal Steichen (CEO, SECURITYMADEIN.LU), Diana Kelley (Cybersecurity CTO, Microsoft), Jamie Shea (Professor of Strategy and Security at University of Exeter & Former Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Emerging Security Challenges at NATO), Stéphane Duguin (CEO, CyberPeace Institute), Luigi Rebuffi (Secretary General and founder, ECSO - European Cyber Security Organisation), Craig Jones (Director Cybercrime, INTERPOL) and Victor-Emmanuel de Sa (Chief Pragmatic Strategy Officer) have already confirmed their participation as speakers. While the conferences will be held on September 15th only, participants will have the opportunity to discover the latest technologies and cybersecurity solutions by navigating through the startups’ village, while networking and exchanging best practices with their peers on September 16th as well.

Moreover, light will be shed on cybersecurity innovations during the Pitch Your Startup competition, with several young cybersecurity companies presenting their latest solutions. The Semi-Finals of the competition will take place on September 15th in the morning, and the Grand Finale will be organized in the evening, with the winner of each category competing against each other (discover all the categories HERE).

More information and registration: www.europeansecurityforum.com,

www.pitchyourstartup.eu, www.ictspring.com.