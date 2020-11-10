Etex Selects GTT for Its Global SD-WAN Deployment

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

GTT Communications, Inc. announced that Etex, a global building materials specialist with locations in 42 countries, has selected GTT’s managed SD-WAN service to connect 80 of its sites across Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. The GTT SD-WAN solution integrates GTT’s global Tier 1 internet backbone with private and direct cloud connectivity to enhance the performance of business-critical applications. GTT is also delivering SIP trunking services to Etex.

The managed SD-WAN service from GTT enables Etex to connect all its locations around the world with an agile, secure network. It also increases the available bandwidth for many of the company’s hard-to-reach locations by combining the primary and backup office connections into one smart, always-on setup. This allows both connections to share the daily traffic load, while still providing a redundant fail-over option if one connection has a fault. GTT SD-WAN also ensures that application traffic flowing across the Etex network always takes the most direct network path available and applies WAN optimization for the Etex business applications residing in the Microsoft Azure cloud.

“Together with GTT, we have been able to build a future-proof network, which accommodates our existing firewall estate as well as delivering all the benefits of an agile and resilient managed SD-WAN solution,” commented Bert Janssens, head of technology at Etex. “GTT has a proven track record of supporting our business with its highly skilled team and professional services capability. Our implementation process has benefited from GTT’s extensive experience in deploying a variety of managed SD-WAN technologies all around the world. We anticipate that this new solution will significantly decrease the total cost of running our network.”

“We are delighted to support Etex’s business objectives with our secure, high-performance global SD-WAN and SIP Trunking services,” said Ernie Ortega, GTT interim CEO. “The partnership we have built with Etex has been key to developing this future-proof network design that is connecting Etex employees, production facilities and cloud applications across the world.”