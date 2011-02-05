Essence SigmaDots Fills Market Gap for Robust IoT Security - Builds Complete End-to-end IoT Cyber Protection

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Essence SigmaDots has developed a comprehensive cybersecurity solution that harnesses the power of distributed architecture to completely secure IoT devices, applications, and data. The company is part of The Essence Group, a leading IoT solution provider pioneer, and was formed to share its IoT security expertise with the rest of the industry.

Leveraging Essence Group’s 25 years of experience developing IoT solutions for connected devices, Essence SigmaDots fully understands the need to secure IoT from within. By protecting the entire path - device, network, and system – Essence SigmaDots technology maximizes IoT security and minimizes the impact on the consumer. Recent reports on the multitudes of IoT hacks make this an urgent priority for the industry. Privacy commonly ranks as a top three priority for consumers of IoT devices.

The company grew out of Essence’s need and deep understanding of the IoT landscape; finding no sufficiently robust IoT cybersecurity solution in the market, Essence SigmaDots built its own.

As the first comprehensive, multilayered IoT cybersecurity platform, SigmaDots uses a fully embedded, distributed, and multilayered approach with low-cost, low-friction integration. The platform is comprised of four pillars: on-the-edge dynamic firewall and antivirus; distributed MQTT networking protocol as a service; end-to-end encryption as a service; and cloud-agnostic/on-premises platform for cyber-events, operational monitoring, and alerting. These pillars can be implemented independently or as a complete solution.

The Essence SigmaDots solution enables complete network visibility, delivering insights into attacks and suspicious activities to the SOC, allowing for faster response.