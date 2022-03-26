Essence Group partners with Team-3 Protection Systems for implementation of MyShield cellular security solution

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Essence Group announced its collaboration with Israeli security provider Team-3 Protection Systems for the first national implementation of its MyShield cellular IoT (Cat-M) enabled intruder prevention solution.

The partnership entails Essence Group providing Team-3 with MyShield devices that will be offered as part of the company’s security solutions services for Israeli customers. The devices will be connected to Team-3’s central monitoring center, providing an advanced and integrated response system to intrusions and break-ins.

The multi-award-winning MyShield solution is the world’s first Cat-M-connected smoke generating intruder prevention system that can be integrated into any existing security system or used as a standalone solution connected to cellular IoT networks. The proprietary smoke generator enables home and business owners to safely force intruders out of premises before they can cause harm to people, property, or assets. The integrated, easy-to-install system includes a passive infrared motion detector, a high-definition video camera with recording capabilities and two-way voice communication.